Where is Shaun Abrahams in our time of need?

Instead this quisling is sitting on his hands, doing nothing, and bringing shame to our young democracy and its institutions.

Abrahams and his colleagues at the NPA are quiet as the Gupta and Zuma families' thievery is detailed minutely in various reports.

The evidence is there for everyone to see - just go on any newspapers' website and the evidence of corruption and looting at Eskom and other entities is overwhelming.

Yet this spineless man does nothing.

Last week Abrahams was handed a golden opportunity to act. After spending an estimated R30-million of taxpayers' money in the past nine years fighting to avoid court over the 783 counts of fraud, corruption and racketeering charges he faces, President Jacob Zuma finally conceded in court that the decision by the NPA in 2009 to drop the charges was irrational.

Zuma added a nice little trick to the concession so that he could delay action against him for another 10 years.

He said he now seeks to make new representations to prosecutors about why the charges against him should not be reinstated.