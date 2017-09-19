Solidarity should attack the right targets

Dirk Hermann, of I-have-lost-my-appetite-to-eat-at-Spur-again fame, is at it again.

The chief executive of Solidarity trade union has taken aim at Jacaranda FM, demanding "action" after Tumi Morake, a morning breakfast show host, committed the gravest sin of them all: she spoke honestly about apartheid and, even worse, refused to take her words back afterwards.

The self-appointed spokesman of the Afrikaner people, who tackled Spur a few months ago, last week dived into the debate over Morake's comments with an open letter titled, "I am tired of racism bullies".

He was responding to Morake, who used a bicycle analogy to explain apartheid.

Morake said that instead of being punished for stealing another child's bicycle, the thief and the bicycle owner now had to share the bike and play together. It unleashed a storm of continuing social media abuse.