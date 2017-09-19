The rich really are different, but not in a good way

The noonday heat has passed. It is time for the Rich to leave his cave.

All morning he has fretted, wandering listlessly through its caverns and corridors; past the bronze sculpture of the cheetah; through the Versailles-themed second lounge; down the marble staircase loomed over by a 15m-high portrait of a proud African woman; out on to the balcony to glare gloomily at passing Poors.

He doesn't usually mind the Poors. They add background colour to the Best Life he is living and remind him of how cleverly he has invested the fortune his parents left him.

Today, however, the Poors have made him anxious. Three times he has gone to the intercom in the games room and asked the Poors in the guardhouse if everything is okay. Yes, they have told him, all is fine. But these are people who think that driving a 10-year-old Toyota Conquest is fine. He has not been reassured.