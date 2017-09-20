Women who lead the way are helping to make the world a better place

She acknowledged with pride that she was, as it were, the first of her tribe to grace the court.

But then she added: "I hope that people don't just see me as a Latino woman. I was also a public prosecutor, then a private corporate lawyer. I have argued in favour of the death penalty and I have also in other cases opposed it."

What she was telling her capacity audience at UCT is something our constitution acknowledges in theory, but which we all too often violate every day in practice.

Her race and ethnic identity are core to her life and career. But they are not the only characteristics that define it. Compare that to SA's growing chorus of race warriors - from Black First Land First to Jimmy Manyi. In contrast to the high-flying Sotomayor, they practise and preach a zero-based race fundamentalism. Any inquiry, from the identity of their mystery funders (located in Saxonwold), to their batty policy prescriptions are met with one answer. For the sake of brevity it can be tweeted as "I'm black, you're white (or a token), go to hell."

My more recent encounter with another, though local, woman of excellence was when I chaired a discussion addressed by business flamethrower Magda Wierzycka. Her back- story is as remarkable as her stellar career at the forefront of SA's financial industry. And as the scourge of the corrupt and those who sup at the Guptas' table of state capture. Just ask her former auditors, KPMG. She's in the process of doing to them what the DA did to Bell Pottinger.