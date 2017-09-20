You don’t have to be an auditor to understand KPMG’s kerfuffle

You don’t need to be a forensic auditor to join the dots. You just need Wikipedia. It’s all there.

2004: KPMG pays $115-million in settlements after a software company it audits is revealed to have fabricated 70% of its sales in its largest unit.

2006: KPMG is sued for $2-billion by the Federal National Mortgage Association‚ the United States’s de facto home-loan originator‚ for signing off on “years of erroneous financial statements”.

2007: KPMG is investigated by German authorities for turning a blind eye to suspicious payments made to Siemens.

2008: KPMG is sued for $1-billion for rubber-stamping “improper and imprudent practices” at New Century Financial‚ the US’s second largest sub-prime lender in 2007 and a major domino that fell in the ensuing global collapse.

Also in 2008: KPMG pays $80-million for helping to overstate Xerox’s earnings by $2-billion.