How business can help alleviate our education crisis

It is the one question I hear most on the speaking circuit these days: How can business help solve our education crisis?

It is a critical question. We know the government does not have the financial capacity to address the range or depth of problems from preschool education to university studies to out-of-school youth. Nor does it have the imagination for the transformation of education in difficult places. So let's begin with what the private sector should not do.

For one, do not pretend you are the government. Your investments in education should complement what government does (or is supposed to do) rather than replicate or replace governmental functions. For example, do not spend your money on school infrastructure or the delivery of learning materials.

That is the duty of the government for 13million children in more than 25000 public schools. When you fund the basic functions of government you let officialdom off the hook.