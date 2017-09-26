Public transport system is crying out for innovation

In a massive blow to the app-based taxi-hailing company Uber, London transport authorities announced on Friday they would not renew the company's licence, citing public safety concerns and a lack of corporate responsibility.

The decision, which is being appealed, affects about 40,000 drivers and 3.5 million users. Uber said the move showed "that, far from being open, London is closed to innovative companies".

It is an important and likely precedent-setting decision that could make it easier for other countries to go the same route.

In South Africa a decision to ban Uber would not affect as many commuters and drivers as in London, but would still be devastating to commuters who rely on the service in a country lacking a proper public transport system.

Cape Town seems to be the only exception and the rest of South Africa could take a leaf from its book. The city recently released an integrated public transport network plan to deal with traffic congestion.

The plan will involve the minibus-taxi industry in MyCiTi roll-outs and hopes to combine technologies such as e-hailing and mobile applications. It aims to empower minibus taxis to provide demand-responsive services.

"Capetonians could be using their mobile phones to pay for a ride on the MyCiTi service, Metrorail, a minibus-taxi or other bus services in future," the city's mayoral committee member for transport and urban development, Brett Herron, told BusinessTech.co.za.

Uber complained that London authorities did not appreciate its innovativeness, but perhaps we should take this a step further. Instead of relying on international public transport solutions, South African authorities should come up with home-grown innovations and find a solution that will involve and benefit all our transport players.