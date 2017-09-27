On Sunday‚ 36 Dutch tourists were robbed at gunpoint. They are understandably traumatised and have left the country. In other news‚ 390 South Africans were robbed at gunpoint on Sunday. They are understandably traumatised but all of them are still here.

I don’t want to diminish the horrible experience suffered by those visitors. It must have been terrifying. But‚ in the small-scale war that is this country’s crime catastrophe‚ it was a relatively small and blessedly bloodless footnote.

And yet it has dominated headlines this week and even moved Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to stop congratulating himself on Twitter for reaching a million followers (I’m not joking) and to visit the tour group to offer comfort.

On Tuesday‚ he urged South Africans not to buy anything stolen from the Dutch tourists. Some might urge South Africans not to buy anything from a member of a government stolen by Indian siblings. But perhaps this is unkind. At least he’s out there‚ right?