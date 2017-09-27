The king's in his counting house, counting his money

King Goodwill Zwelithini has cried poverty, using the Shaka Day commemoration on Sunday to lash out at the KwaZulu-Natal government for not paying him enough. He said he received "no money" from the government because it "does not recognise me".

But this simply isn't true - on both counts.

Financially, His Majesty receives an annual salary of R1-million and a few months ago the Royal Household was given just shy of R59-million by the office of the KZN premier.

Beyond this, Zwelithini is also the recipient of huge infrastructure projects. A week ago the Sunday Times reported that a parliamentary oversight committee was shocked at how "chickens, goats and cattle now have the run" of his R129-million eNyokeni palace in Nongoma - a palace built at taxpayers' expense. Not only was the building, stopped two years ago, completely shoddy (illustrated by the fact that a R17-million water reservoir was leaking), it also emerged that the project would cost as much as R1-billion to complete.