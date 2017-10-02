ANC defiled by bully-boys and their corrupt boss

Well, Zuma and his faction are at it again. This weekend Lungisa and pro-Zuma ANC members repeatedly disrupted proceedings at the party's Eastern Cape conference. After three days with no visible movement towards discussion of policy or election of leadership, fights over delegates' credentials erupted. By Sunday morning eight were injured, stun grenades had been used and the conference had descended into a shambles.

The pro-Zuma faction had collapsed the conference to ensure a new leadership that supports the ascension to presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa would not see the light of day.

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu Natal, where the pro-Zuma provincial executive has been declared unlawful by the courts, Zuma has been fighting tooth and nail to ensure this illegitimate leadership stays in power. As the Sunday Times reported yesterday, he went so far as to go behind his comrades' backs and seek his own legal opinion to ensure the pro-Zuma leadership stayed in place in KwaZulu-Natal.

These are desperate days. Zuma is hellbent on staying in power and both he and his faction are prepared to destroy the ANC to do so. The man wants to continue the looting he has initiated alongside his cronies the Guptas. The violence at the Eastern Cape conference is evidence enough of what he is capable of, but just watch as the same happens in the Free State and North West.