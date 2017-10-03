People die when the government does not act

The police did not help, so a community fed up with living in fear of criminals took the law into their own hands.

Manelisi Mngqengqiswa, whose brother Cebisile was among 11 people killed in apparent revenge attacks in the Marikana informal settlement in Cape Town, said residents had recently taken it upon themselves to start patrolling their streets and ridding their area of crime.

But on Friday night, gunmen believed to be linked to criminal gangs struck back.

A chilling WhatsApp message doing the rounds describes how the gunmen asked: "Where are the people who killed our friends?", an apparent reference to seven vigilante murders in Marikana on September 25.

It is war - but our government does not seem to think so. Calls for the army to be deployed to take control of the situation have fallen on deaf ears.