The permanence of nations is an illusion

The second question, however, was more understandable. This is the age of freedom of choice and individual rights: if Catalans want to go, why can't Spain just let them go?

Secession is an idea gaining popularity. Around the globe, people who claim a shared identity are demanding the right to rule themselves. In some cases their claims are based on history or culture; in others, on being dedicated fantasists, like the 4400 people who voted in 2016 for the Western Cape to secede from South Africa. (If you read their manifesto you'll see they want strong borders, which I assume will involve a roadblock on the N2 at Plettenberg Bay patrolled by five very bad-tempered dachshunds.)

On paper, it seems like a live-and-let-live kind of idea. You go your way, and I'll go mine. Except it isn't. Because when a part of a nation-state leaves, the state begins to die.

That's because countries aren't clubs where some members can decide to leave and are seen off with a handshake. Instead, they are cults, held together by a shared belief in the righteousness of the cult's project and its leaders. If a member slips away in the dead of night, those who remain will wonder why; and unless the leaders step in hard and fast, doubt will creep in. Authority will be questioned. And finally, belief will waver and the cult will fall.