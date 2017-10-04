You know what’s wrong with education today? Not enough children are being tortured by random strangers.

At least‚ that’s the view of King Goodwill Zwelithini‚ patron of education in KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking to a gathering of teachers and principals in KZN Wednesday‚ the king expressed regret that corporal punishment was illegal‚ saying that the odd flogging would “make learners perform well”.

His words will have caused alarm‚ not least among people who subscribe to the radical idea that whipping children might not be the best way to instil in them a love of learning.