Our success and failures cannot be separated from each other

Today we still have the wiring but everything is nearby. All the bad news in the world is right there on your phone, in your pocket, close to your heart, all the time. A shooting in Vegas, a flood in Bangladesh, Trump, North Korea, the Springbok defensive system, it's all rustling just as far away as the length of your arm holding the screen. Your brain sort of knows it's distant but your body doesn't. Day in, day out, the proximity of the world's worst news is ruining us.

I like to think about the opposite of proximity, the human-made object furthest away: Voyager 1, launched 40 years ago last month, travelling 17 kilometres per second ever since, visiting the giant outer planets then leaving our solar system and heading for the breathless mysteries beyond all horizons.

On board Voyager is the golden record, a gold-plated copper phonograph disc bearing sounds and images selected by a six-person committee chaired by Carl Sagan to carry a picture of humanity out into the cosmos for whoever might care to know. For 1000 million years Voyager will fly towards the expanding outside, bearing this snapshot, this Noah's Ark of us, and here's what I love: it's all good.