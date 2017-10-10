Murder is murder, whether committed by ‘shooters’ or presidents

On October 1 in 331BC, Alexander of Macedon and Darius III of Persia ordered their respective bands of followers to commit mass murder on the other.

Alexander's Greeks murdered Persians at a greater rate than the Persians murdered Greeks, which is partly why you know Alexander as "the Great" and not "the Barbarian".

On October 1 1939, Adolf Hitler signed off on the mass murder of mentally and physically disabled people living in Germany or German-occupied regions. He and his accomplices described this plan as "euthanasia".

On October 1 1942, construction started on the death camp known as Auschwitz II-Birkenau. The camp's purpose was to carry out mass murder on an industrial scale, although this was described as "the final solution to the Jewish question". However, over the next three years the Allies committed a mass murder of Germans that forced the German mass murder to slow and then stop, with the result that "euthanasia" and "the final solution" are now known as "genocide" and "Holocaust".

On the same day - October 1 1942 - a US submarine torpedoed and sank a Japanese freighter, the Lisbon Maru, carrying almost 2000 British prisoners of war. More than 800 of these men died, but their murders are categorised separately: those who drowned were victims of "friendly fire", while those who were shot by Japanese murderers as they floated in the sea were victims of a "war crime".