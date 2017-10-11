President Zweli Mkhize. It’s got a nice ring to it. Especially for Project Zuma‚ the ongoing humanitarian relief effort designed to keep our current president out of jail.

This week‚ wily insider Bantu Holomisa dismissed the candidacy of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ telling the Daily Maverick that she was simply a smokescreen behind which Chosen One Mkhize – a former premier of KwaZulu-Natal and steadfast Zumista – could strengthen his position and perhaps postpone for another few years Zuma’s transition from suits to orange overalls.

I don’t know what kind of a president Mkhize will make. I also know you can’t judge someone by their words because they’re usually way worse than their words. But I am slightly bemused by two short sentences Mr Mkhize produced last week.

At a gathering in Johannesburg‚ he addressed the Indian elephant in the room.

"This issue of state capture‚" he said‚ "is a huge - "

Wait‚ I'm going to let you guess that final word. Any ideas? How about “catastrophe”? “Blight”? “Cancer”?