Government must act to tackle this big, fat crisis

The global health crisis of obesity threatens to soon provide us with an alarming and bizarre statistic: within the next four years the number of obese people on the planet could outnumber those suffering from malnutrition.

The study published in The Lancet medical journal this week showed that globally there are 10 times as many obese children now than in 1975. The number of obese boys, for example, increased to 74million from 6million.

This is not a problem confined to the developed West where the fast-food culture has long been a concern. The problem is truly global with every region fattening up like a Christmas goose.

South Africa is as flabby as the rest of our global cousins. The latest South African Demographic and Health Survey shows up to 70% of South African women are overweight and that child obesity is running at more than double the rate of other African countries.