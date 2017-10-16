Pietersen's criticism of school is a bit rich

Alan Paton once reflected: "To give up the task of reforming society is to give up one's responsibility as a free man."

That observation by the late celebrated liberal and author takes on special prescience in the wake of this weekend's drama over Maritzburg College, which has unleashed a storm after announcing that it would act against three of its pupils.

Their "crime"? Being pictured wearing their school uniforms and holding up EFF T-shirts showing some political slogans.

Paton, as one of College's army of distinguished alumni (he matriculated there in 1918), would no doubt have been bemused at what appears to be a disproportionate reaction from the school to an essentially harmless voicing of a political view by several pupils in line with their constitutional right to freedom of association and speech.

The real trouble, it would seem, would be the action of another - shall we say, infamous - Old Collegian, the cricketer Kevin Pietersen. He tweeted the picture to his 3.4million Twitter followers with the message: "Ummmmm, @MaritzCollege - WHAT THE HELL IS THIS? Total disrespect for a once GREAT school! Are you joking?!?!"

This is rather rich considering Pietersen turned his back on South Africa because he disagreed with what he thought were racial selection quotas.

After playing for and captaining England, he later found himself out in the cold for his continuing disgraceful behaviour.

So it's ironic that Pietersen should think he is fit to pass a comment on these young Collegians who, encouragingly in our view, appear to be acting more in the traditions of Paton than that of a has-been cricketer.

Maritzburg College, which appears to generate more sports stars these days than great thinkers, would do well to carefully consider which tradition now defines its ethos.