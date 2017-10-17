The struggle between two capitalist factions is just getting started

One of Jacob Zuma's potential successors, the article noted, was "business-friendly". It was a small label but it said plenty.

In South Africa, the struggle between two capitalist factions - quaintly called "the right" and "the left", as if they are somehow different - is just getting started.

Those on "the right" say that they want to own all the goodies so they can help other people earn enough money to buy some of the goodies. Those on "the left" explain that they want to own all the goodies so they can lease some of the goodies to the people. But both are, of course, united by their ambition to own all the goodies: we will yet discover that top hats and red berets are interchangeable in the final reckoning.

For now, though, the contest between the two gangs of capitalists is fierce, and labels like "business-friendly" carry a big payload.