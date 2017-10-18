Stop the angst, just ban the big-bang fireworks

From Wednesday Hindus across South Africa will celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights.

It's a time of celebration, of festivity, of goodwill and of all things sweet. It's a festival that, by its very nature, should bring communities together.

But, as the past few years have shown, Diwali has turned into one of the most divisive religious events on the South African calendar, thanks largely to intolerance on social media to the so-called big-bang fireworks and the damage they cause.

Last year Durbanite Dawie Kriel used Facebook to launch a deeply racist rant against Hindu devotees. While his were not the only comments that crossed the line, his Penny Sparrow-like rant garnered the most attention.

In an error-ridden and profanity-laden post, the 59-year-old described Hindus as "idol worshippers and devil disciples".