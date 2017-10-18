When Jacob Zuma stammered‚ “Right away‚ Comrade!” and hung up the big red phone to Moscow‚ local media were in a quandary.

Should they pretend that all of this is still just politics and describe the events of Tuesday as a “cabinet reshuffle”‚ or should they be honest and report that the criminal gang currently hollowing out South Africa had just appointed a new getaway driver to help it carry out the R1-trillion heist it’s been planning for over a decade?

In the end the media opted for “cabinet reshuffle”‚ which‚ to be fair‚ is more reassuring than “the next cynical step along an ever-shortening path that leads directly to the total destruction of South Africa”.

Still‚ despite this more euphemistic approach‚ many commentators expressed anxiety. Some worried that the instability caused by yet another “reshuffle” would dent investor confidence even more. Others suggested that Zuma (or‚ as he is known in Russia‚ ‘Rosatom Employee of the Month’) was merely rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic.