Schools should teach pupils the habits of democracy - not condemn them

The mind boggles. Three pupils in a Pietermaritzburg high school hold up T-shirts advertising a political party. One of the T-shirts says something about getting the land back. The boys are immaculately dressed in the school outfit, ties and blazers to boot. They were not violent or disruptive. Simply holding up placards.

In a mature democracy, this is what young people do and ought to do - express social and political opinion. In a smart school, you let it slide; hell, a wise principal might even applaud the boys for their courage in taking a stand.

But our democracy is not mature, our schools are not smart, and our educators are not always wise.

So the authorities bring down the full force of the disciplinary code on the heads of these children, citing liberally from the Schools Act.