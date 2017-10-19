Government lawyers in the Life Esidimeni hearings have managed to stop the media speaking to families and lawyers‚ even preventing fact checking of what journalists have heard in complicated testimony.

The arbitration process is discussing why and how 1‚712 people were moved last year from Life Esidimeni homes and hurriedly moved into hospitals or ill-equipped NGOs‚ leading to dozens of deaths.

The state admits its handling of the disaster was wrong and everyone is working together to find answers‚ give families closure and a payout.

The proceedings are open to families and journalists and are broadcast live but media interviews with anyone involved are not allowed.

The lawyers are legally entitled to do this‚ but it is not in the spirit of a healing arbitration process.