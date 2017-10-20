Clearly, tradesmen are too rich to need my money

I just want to know why the flooring guys hate me.

I've had my problems with roofing guys in the past - the roofing guys treated me as though they were the Turkish government and I was the proud Kurdish nation, or like they were British Airways flight crew and I was an economy class passenger - but compared to the flooring guys, I would spend the rest of my life locked in a small cage with the roofing guys, half-submerged in a mangrove swamp, and you wouldn't hear a complaint from me.

To explain: I have an old house and they are like people: one by one, things need replacing. First it was the roof, now the floor. The roof experience was so traumatic I delayed the floor for years, and now the floorboards bend and shift; walking to the lounge poses an existential threat.

Finally I decided that the economy had surely reached such a parlous state that even Cape Town flooring guys would be happy for the work and not treat me as a medieval Catholic priest might treat a pointy-tailed stranger in town who calls himself Arnold but keeps looking up from his newspaper whenever anyone says: "Hey, aren't you Satan?"