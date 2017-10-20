Editorial
We must demand consequences for Myeni
Happy news greeted South Africa on Thursday morning with the long-awaited ousting of President Jacob Zuma's associate - and allegedly intimate friend - Dudu Myeni as SAA chair, but should we be celebrating?
No, we shouldn't. We should be angry and we should demand answers. And we should demand consequences.
We should demand from Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba a proper explanation of why, only a month ago, he extended - and defended extending - Myeni's tenure in the face of evidence that this was illegal.
Months earlier it was revealed she also faced, and continues to face, litigation to have her declared a delinquent director, further destroying any reason to defend her continued presence on the board.
And that's putting aside for a moment the boundless evidence of her hand in flying the national airline into the ground with a R13-billion funding hole that needs to be filled to keep it running.
So, good riddance that Myeni has finally been ousted, but what price will she really pay? As chairman of the board she must carry personal responsibility for the catastrophe that is SAA and for any breaches of corporate governance or malfeasance on her watch.
It is simply not acceptable that she head off into the sunset without consequences.
But that is exactly what is likely to happen considering this administration's track record in extracting accountability from its representatives.
What have been the real consequences for individuals and the political heads implicated in the scandals at the SA Social Security Agency, with the Life Esidimeni patients, at Eskom, and in a plethora of other disasters?
Are we surprised? How can we be when even a deputy minister filmed beating women wasn't sacked. No, Myeni will pay nothing - it's you who will pick up the tab.
