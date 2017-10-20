We must demand consequences for Myeni

Happy news greeted South Africa on Thursday morning with the long-awaited ousting of President Jacob Zuma's associate - and allegedly intimate friend - Dudu Myeni as SAA chair, but should we be celebrating?

No, we shouldn't. We should be angry and we should demand answers. And we should demand consequences.

We should demand from Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba a proper explanation of why, only a month ago, he extended - and defended extending - Myeni's tenure in the face of evidence that this was illegal.

Months earlier it was revealed she also faced, and continues to face, litigation to have her declared a delinquent director, further destroying any reason to defend her continued presence on the board.

And that's putting aside for a moment the boundless evidence of her hand in flying the national airline into the ground with a R13-billion funding hole that needs to be filled to keep it running.