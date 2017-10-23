Get out of the murky waters and learn to play nice

School governing bodies wield great power at the coalface of education, often in conflict with the powers and interests of education authorities.

In what former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke described as "the murky waters of the shared space between school governing bodies and provincial executives", the newly proposed amendments to the Schools Act will certainly spark a new power struggle between the two parties.

The original idea behind the school governing bodies' concept was for them to supplement resources provided by the state to improve the quality of education at schools.

Unfortunately, some of the bodies ended up abusing their powers to fit their own agendas. But on the plus side, many turned their schools into highly coveted academic institutions. This, however, made them easy targets for the education department, itself battling to fix some of the poorly run public schools.