Vat isn't 13% - Emalahleni needs to get billing right to avoid blackouts

Emalahleni (Witbank) is once more on the point of having it’s electricity cut off by Eskom. This is now scheduled for November.

The municipality has not yet sent out our August electricity bills. I work for a business in Emalahleni which regularly uses upwards of R300,000 per month in electricity. We are paying roughly the amount we would expect to be billed. We cannot claim VAT input because we need a vat invoice in order to do so. How many users are not paying at all until the bill is received?

The municipality changed its computer system in July.