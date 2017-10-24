Every drop counts - so why can Cape tourists still fill up the tub?

The statements may well be true. The plan might work. But I don't think anybody believes anything. There is an almost total absence of authoritative leadership right now and that hole is being filled by whatever appeared on Facebook this morning. Which means right now Capetonians believe that it's all going to be OK and that there will be a complete breakdown of everything and the SANDF is going to safeguard the tankers that will deliver our drinking water except when the tankers aren't needed because the desalination plants (which were started too late and well in time) have come on stream.

And that's not even mentioning tourist season. Because that's what we're doing: we're not mentioning it. At all. If you've seen Jaws, you'll understand. Remember how Sheriff Brody begged the mayor to shut the beaches? Well, right now the water sceptics are Brody and the mayor is Cape Town and the shark is "total system crash".

OK, maybe that's a bit overdramatic. I don't have all the facts and figures, and I must concede the possibility that, if Cape Town gets the usual number of tourists this summer, it might survive March and only collapse in April. But, given that residents have been ordered to use no more than 87 litres a day, I wanted to know if the same restrictions apply to visitors.

Which is how I ended up pretending to be a tourist from Gauteng.

"I'm coming down from Joburg in mid-December," I told the receptionists of the first 10 hotels that came up on Google, "but I've heard you guys have water restrictions down there so I want to find out if you have rooms with a bath, and if guests are allowed to have baths."