Opinion
Every drop counts - so why can Cape tourists still fill up the tub?
This week I pretended to be a tourist from Gauteng and now I wish I hadn't.
Everybody knows that Cape Town has a water problem. In about five months, we have been told, the city will experience, well, we're not quite sure what.
The municipality keeps telling us that there's a plan and that it will work because if it doesn't work then things will be bad, and things mustn't be bad, so therefore the plan will work. On the other end of the spectrum we have scientists like Anthony Turton using phrases like "total system crash". And in the middle are Capetonians, carrying buckets of water from the bath to the loo, shuttling between hope and denial.
Like most Capetonians, I don't understand the extent of what's coming. If I did, I would have moved to Johannesburg by now. But that's where we are: this city and its immediate future have become a place of undirected anxiety, where rumour competes with bad journalism and both are dismissed by unconvincing press statements from a city whose mayor has been suspended by the provincial government for doing, well, again, we're not quite sure what.
The statements may well be true. The plan might work. But I don't think anybody believes anything. There is an almost total absence of authoritative leadership right now and that hole is being filled by whatever appeared on Facebook this morning. Which means right now Capetonians believe that it's all going to be OK and that there will be a complete breakdown of everything and the SANDF is going to safeguard the tankers that will deliver our drinking water except when the tankers aren't needed because the desalination plants (which were started too late and well in time) have come on stream.
And that's not even mentioning tourist season. Because that's what we're doing: we're not mentioning it. At all. If you've seen Jaws, you'll understand. Remember how Sheriff Brody begged the mayor to shut the beaches? Well, right now the water sceptics are Brody and the mayor is Cape Town and the shark is "total system crash".
OK, maybe that's a bit overdramatic. I don't have all the facts and figures, and I must concede the possibility that, if Cape Town gets the usual number of tourists this summer, it might survive March and only collapse in April. But, given that residents have been ordered to use no more than 87 litres a day, I wanted to know if the same restrictions apply to visitors.
Which is how I ended up pretending to be a tourist from Gauteng.
"I'm coming down from Joburg in mid-December," I told the receptionists of the first 10 hotels that came up on Google, "but I've heard you guys have water restrictions down there so I want to find out if you have rooms with a bath, and if guests are allowed to have baths."
If you are, in fact, coming to Cape Town this summer and you want to have a bath, I have great news: you can fill up the tub whenever you want and loll like a manatee at the Table Bay Hotel, the Cape Grace, the Breakwater Lodge, Protea Fire and Ice, Protea Victoria Junction and the Radisson Park Inn. Good times!
If you go to Protea Sun Square, the Southern Sun Cullinan, the Protea Marriott in Mowbray, or the Vineyard Hotel, you will find that the plug has been removed from your bath. But don't worry: you can request a plug at reception and all will be well. (The Cullinan was the only one to tell me that it was "trying to make guests aware of the problem we have".)
It was a tiny sample size and it was, I admit, entrapment. But the fact remains: every single hotel I phoned effectively told me that if I paid them enough money I could flush hundreds of litres of water down their drains. And the fact that nobody I spoke to tried to lie or obscure this wild hypocrisy - austerity for residents, wastage for tourists - means that they are confidently operating within the city's rules. This is part of the city's plan.
And that means there is no plan.
