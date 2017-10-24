'Helicopter Man' an artful engineer in his own right

Hendrick Chebanga is 30 years old and hails from Zimbabwe. He came to South Africa in search of a better life, has no tertiary education and no formal job.

Yet, he built a helicopter. Not one that can fly, but one that caught the attention of aviation experts. Using corrugated iron and other scrap metal, Chebanga built a life-size replica of a police helicopter in the backyard of his shack, meticulously attending to the finest details.

His story is heartbreaking and inspiring at the same time. Imagine if a talented soul such as Chebanga had the opportunity and all the resources to attend a tertiary institution and fulfil his dream to study engineering; imagine the success he would have made of his life.

Each year, high-profile publications such as Time magazine list the Top 100 most influential people in the world. More often than not it is well-known people who make the cut, but take a moment to appreciate the thinking and planning that went into the little-known Chebanga's project.