Gigaba glosses over his role in making this mess

If we didn't know Malusi Gigaba as a "Gupta stooge", as Floyd Shivambu described him before leading an EFF walkout in the National Assembly on Wednesday, we might have suspected the finance minister had undergone an unlikely Damascene conversion on the way to the podium.

Gigaba began his medium-term budget policy statement by quoting the Nigerian poet Ben Okri: "You can't remake the world, without remaking yourself. Each new era begins within."

If the person reading the words hadn't so obviously been Gigaba - the man who bent over backwards to grant citizenship to the Guptas after performing similar contortions to assist them in capturing Eskom - we might have thought he had undergone an epiphany and emerged determined to reverse the damage he and his fellow stooges have done.