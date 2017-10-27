Totally floored as tradesman saga ends in interesting twist

Last week I wrote about my problems with my floor. I suppose this is a good time to confess that I'm not always convinced, when I start to write a column, that anyone else will find it interesting.

"But what," I sometimes pause and ask myself, "has this to do with state capture, or structural inequality, or rising sea levels, or Harvey Weinstein? Just because there doesn't seem much new to say about those subjects, is that any reason not to write about them? Those are worthy subjects of weight and heft, and isn't that what people want? To weigh things and heave them?"

I imagine my patient reader - you - patient no more, throwing aside your breakfast newspaper as though it were a mushy grapefruit. "Pah!" you ejaculate in righteous disgust. "What is this frippery? All I see is words! I demand issues!"

So I'm always pleased and relieved to find evidence that at least one member of the reading public has been, if not edified and informed, at least not actively repelled by a column I've written. I believe I received such evidence this week.