Ideas

Why is violence against women acceptable?

30 October 2017 - 13:28 By Bruce Gorton
Image: 123rf/ Keisuke Kai

Two white men try to run a black woman off the road. She gets out of her car to get pictures of the damage – they slap the camera out of her hand and punch her.

The incident is seen as being racist‚ which chances are it was‚ but here is my question – when did it become okay for a man to punch a woman?

South Africa has one of the highest rates of rape in the world‚ and violence against women is at crisis levels.

What a wretched weekend for racists

A woman is pursuing criminal charges after she was allegedly attacked by two white men in a road rage incident in Centurion in Gauteng on Saturday.
News
9 hours ago

The body of a six-year-old Bloemfontein girl was found in a dump; a four-year-old girl was murdered and left in a drain in Eldorado Park; in August a woman in a toxic relationship was beaten to death‚ and her body left near the Vygieskraal stadium in Athlone.

A movie about a Paralympian killing his girlfriend sparks outrage.

The killers range from sports stars to shack dwellers‚ and they are from every race – in a country so easily divided‚ this disease is the unifying factor.

When did it become okay for a man to punch a woman?

Outrage over reports that domestic worker was raped and forced to engage in bestiality

The ministry of women and children and the anti-abuse campaign Not In My Name have expressed shock and outrage at reports of an employer who ...
News
4 days ago

When these stories happen‚ we keep saying: “Now is the time to do something” – and we march‚ we condemn the violence‚ we beat our chests‚ we call people out.

And then a few weeks later‚ another woman‚ another girl‚ another life taken – and again it is the time to do everything that didn’t work the last time we faced such an outrage.

I don’t pretend to have any answers on this‚ but it is time we admitted that there is something deeply wrong here – and it is not an aberration; it is not something wrong with “them”.

It is something wrong with us‚ and we need to figure out what it is – because right now‚ this isn’t the sort of society that I think most of us find acceptable.

READ MORE

‘We have failed our children’

Two men are due in court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old girl from Manenberg. Charnelle McCrawl’s body was found dumped ...
News
5 days ago

#MeToo campaign sparks calls for new ways to tackle woman abuse

In a patriarchal society like South Africa‚ men‚ according to experts‚ often exploit their power‚ whether it is financial‚ political or physical‚ in ...
News
11 days ago

WATCH | #MeToo - SA women share stories of sexual assault, harassment

South African women joined the #MeToo campaign in sharing their personal accounts of sexual assault and harassment.
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. BRUCE GORTON | Why is violence against women acceptable? Ideas
  2. JUSTICE MALALA: Why South Africans and the world do not believe Gigaba Ideas
  3. There are plenty of grounds for impeachment Ideas
  4. TOM EATON | Plague‚ plaque and other mysteries from the WHO Ideas
  5. DARREL BRISTOW-BOVEY | Totally floored as tradesman saga ends in interesting ... Ideas

Latest Videos

#BlackMonday protests against farm murders gain momentum
Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
X