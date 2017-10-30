Why is violence against women acceptable?

Two white men try to run a black woman off the road. She gets out of her car to get pictures of the damage – they slap the camera out of her hand and punch her.

The incident is seen as being racist‚ which chances are it was‚ but here is my question – when did it become okay for a man to punch a woman?

South Africa has one of the highest rates of rape in the world‚ and violence against women is at crisis levels.