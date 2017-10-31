It sounds so simple, but how would a tax revolt work?

The only way to force change in South Africa, Facebook tells me, is a tax boycott.

You've probably seen them too, these dramatic calls to choke off the money supply to the looters and to force them to account for their sins.

They're always short on detail and usually raise more questions than they answer. For example, if I put in R100 at the petrol station, do I thrust R60 at the attendant and then speed away, yelling that I refuse to pay the fuel levy and the road accident levy? If I tell the folks down in Finance that I'm not paying tax any more so they mustn't deduct PAYE, am I liable for their kids' school fees when they get fired?

But amid all these frivolous questions, one remains unasked; and the fact that it is being ignored does not speak well of the people calling for a tax revolt.

It is, simply: if we stop paying taxes, what happens to the 20-million South Africans whose next meal is dependent on those taxes?