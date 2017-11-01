Once disgraced Mbeki era now seems like the golden age

Second, the revelation that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's campaign is funded from the proceeds of illegal cigarette sales. This being not just a tax delinquency but arch hypocrisy given her pose as the anti-smoking queen.

Instead of the half-baked and feeble response of the Presidency to this jeremiad, if Zuma had an ounce of integrity he would immediately issue a summons for millions of rands of defamatory damages against the author and publisher of these most serious charges. But of course he won't, because that would require Zuma to enter the witness box and expose himself to cross-examination which would finally prove lethal to what is left of his reputation.

Mbeki, of course, presided over the original sin of state corruption in this country - the Arms Deal. And his presidential fixer, Essop Pahad, strong-armed parliament and honest ANC MPs like Andrew Feinstein from investigating this saga. It was Pahad, too, who first introduced the infamous Guptas to people in high office and who used the facilities of their first company, Sahara Computers.

But given what was to follow, the Mbeki era now looks like a golden age of fiscal rectitude and state competence. And leaving aside, if it is ever possible, the disastrous Aids denialism and intolerance for opposition of that time, there was no hint then or since that the Mbeki presidency was used for personal enrichment or for evading criminal charges.

You get an idea of how far and fast we have plummeted in these past eight years when the previous president who left office in humiliation and without much public sympathy is today viewed with fond nostalgia.