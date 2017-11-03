Dudu Myeni says she wasn't fired from the SAA board‚ and I believe her.

In an interview with ANN7‚ her words carefully scratched into wax tablets by a group of prostrate palace scribes‚ Myeni explained that she was leaving the national carrier because her term had come to its natural end‚ rather like SAA’s business model.

It was a calm refutation of rumours swirling through the court of King Baba (Comrade President of the Future Soviet Republic of South Putinstan) that Myeni was fired for leading the national carrier so deep into the red that it needed a R3-billion bailout.

Her critics remain extremely sceptical‚ but I believe her for three reasons.

The first is that R3-billion is only 0.3% of the R1-trillion we were apparently happy to blow on nuclear goodies. I mean‚ if you were planning to spend R100 on a new toy‚ and your girlfriend told you she’d lost 30 cents‚ you wouldn’t break up with her‚ right?

Then again‚ if you’d promised that R100 to Vlad the Kneecapper maybe you need those 30 cents more than ever. OK‚ ignore that objection.