Lethargy of state agencies is just plain criminal

South Africa's army of accomplices to crimes against our state grows by the day as those who are paid to be our look-outs and enforce the rule of law instead look the other way.

Various random items of news from Wednesday illustrate the point vividly. There were revelations from the auditor-general about state officials bullying his staff to look the other way on financial malfeasance and there was the quiet settling of disciplinary charges against civil servants accused of negligence in the Nkandla affair.

In the parliamentary hearings into Eskom we heard details on Wednesday of the Gupta-owned Tegeta's purchase ("theft" might be a more accurate description of the transaction) of the Optimum coal mine.

Among the most startling revelations was that from business rescue practitioner Piers Marsden. He said he had blown the whistle more than a year ago over a suspicious payment of R586-million to Tegeta by Eskom which allowed them to continue the Optimum takeover.