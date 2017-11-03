The payments to Zuma were picked in a routine tax audit and it emerged that SARS had not received its mandatory cut of the earnings.

The outstanding tax bill was reportedly settled by Moodley himself‚ and that was to be the end of the matter.

Why this apparent wrongdoing was never reported to law enforcement or even the National Assembly by the SARS commissioner at the time‚ Pravin Gordhan‚ is a question that remains to be answered.

But Chapter 6 of the TAA‚ under Section 67 sub-section 5‚ reads as follows:

“The commissioner may‚ for purposes of protecting the integrity and reputation of SARS as an organisation and after giving the taxpayer at least 24 hours’ notice‚ disclose taxpayer information to the extent necessary to counter or rebut false allegations or information disclosed by the taxpayer‚ the taxpayer’s duly authorised representative or other person acting under the instructions of the taxpayer and published in the media or any other manner.”

In a press statement issued on Friday‚ SARS said it was taking legal advice on how to proceed against Pauw and the publisher of the book for violating the confidentiality prescripts of the tax Act.

The Sunday Times‚ which published extracts from the book last weekend‚ was also in the taxman’s crosshairs.

“The premise of the piece hinges on the predictable narrative that the organisation cannot fulfil its mandate since the appointment of Commissioner Moyane because he is allegedly using his position to protect the president‚” the SARS statement reads‚ adding that it was concerned about apparent bias and irresponsible tone of the articles that sought to “cast aspersions on the character of Commissioner Moyane”.