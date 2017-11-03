The man who overcame the limitations of being one person

Sometimes, I wish I was Ferdinand Demara.

One of the problems with being you is that you're more or less stuck with you, and the same is true for me. Each of us is changing all the time, sometimes several times a day. We're different people when we're with different people and in different situations, and our dreams and fears and desires change all the time, but whatever decisions or choices or errors we happen to make stay binding even when we change to someone else. We're temporary creatures but we're forced to live as though we're permanent, and therein lies a great deal of our frustration and confusion.

Ferdinand Waldo Demara avoided all that.

Ferdinand, or Fred to his friends, seems from the outside to have been the most blessed of humans. Fred wasn't bound to being Fred, the bulky, ungainly high-school dropout: Fred lived as many lives as it occurred to him to live. He was more than 50 different people in his lifetime, doing an impressive range of different things. He was a professor of psychology, a cancer researcher, a civil engineer, a Latin teacher, a hotel accountant, a deputy warden in a maximum security prison in Texas, a Benedictine monk, a Trappist monk, a Franciscan monk, a Cistercian monk and probably some lesser known sorts of monks as well.