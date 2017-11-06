The book that sparked a defiance campaign

Who would have thought that buying a book in a democratic South Africa would become an act of political protest?

But that is what has happened as the State Security Agency (and tax authorities) threaten to try and ban investigative journalist Jacques Pauw's book and to bring a criminal prosecution against him and the publishers of The President's Keepers.

As unlikely as these threats are to succeed, they nevertheless sparked an inspiring campaign of defiance.

First, someone obtained a digital copy of the work and began illegally distributing it in a misguided attempt to ensure that it would be available to be read. It spread like wildfire.

But what happened next was even more remarkable. Pauw and NB Publishers issued statements pointing out that the book was not banned yet. They asked those who could afford to, even if they had obtained the pirate copy, to rather order a digital edition from online vendors like Amazon.