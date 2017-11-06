Zuma's mask slips all the way as he shows how far he's willing to go

The co-ordinated, yet clumsy and moronic, attempt through the weekend by the State Security Agency and SA Revenue Service to stop distribution of Jacques Pauw's explosive book, The President's Keepers, tells us several things about Jacob Zuma's South Africa.

First, it reminds us again of what many of us wrote way back in 2007, when the man came to power: he would use the intelligence services ruthlessly to control the state and undermine the constitution.

The man who used to lead the ANC's intelligence network would always cast aside our constitutional principles and go dark to protect himself while making his children and cronies rich. He has proved us right.

Pauw's book is about exactly this: how the security establishment, from SSA to the Hawks, through to crime intelligence and SARS, has been ruined and then turned into tools for Zuma's protection and enrichment.