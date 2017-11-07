Our addiction to bad government is getting embarrassing

We know bad government: how it gleams in its bulletproof cars and struts in its pointy shoes; how it smiles at us through dead eyes; how, when the smile drops away like a dry scab, it grinds hope and potential into dust, and calls the grinding progress.

Yes, we know bad government. So well, in fact, that we don't have a clue what good government is. Ask most of us what it looks like, and we offer a halting series of half-formed Scandinavian-ish clichés combined with a general sense of Not This.

Because that's what happens when a country drifts beyond sight of land, when you lose your political bearings and your ethical compass meanders this way and that, and you have to put up with the shit, because what else are you going to do?

If you think I'm exaggerating about how lost we are, imagine our first post-ANC government, say, an EFF-DA coalition in 2024.

Now imagine that this government steals and wastes only billions of rands rather than hundreds of billions; that it orders police to use rubber bullets rather than live ammunition when it shoots at striking workers; that it pushes only a third of schoolchildren on to the street before they reach matric; that it appoints only incompetents to high office rather than convicted fraudsters.