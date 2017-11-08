Weinstein in covert ops to halt complaints

Harvey Weinstein hired journalists and highly trained ex-spies and military personnel who used fake identities to try to stop accusers from going public with sexual misconduct claims against him, The New Yorker reported on Monday.

The news came as the Television Academy, which hands out Emmy awards, was said to have expelled Weinstein "for life", following a similar move by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which gives out the Oscars.

Among the private security agencies hired by Weinstein starting around last September, the magazine said, was Black Cube, which is largely run by former officers of Israeli intelligence agencies, including Mossad. Another was corporate intelligence giant Kroll.

Two Black Cube private eyes met with actress Rose McGowan - before she publicly accused Weinstein of raping her - to obtain information. One of the investigators secretly recorded at least four meetings with McGowan while pretending to be women's rights advocates, said the magazine, citing dozens of pages of documents and seven people involved in Weinstein's efforts.