Zuma’s fees-free plan will benefit him, and only him

There is speculation that President Jacob Zuma might announce free higher education across the board.

There is also speculation that he might follow the advice of a future son-in-law and cut departmental budgets to the tune of R40-billion to make this possible.

If true, such a decision would fly in the face of a considered - albeit leaked - report by the so-called Fees Commission that free higher education is not feasible at present.

I was always amused when officials told us that "the president is studying the report" of the commission.

First of all, the president does not study anything. And if he did, how long does it take to study a report while campuses are under sustained attack in part because of the non-release of the now-leaked report?

No, the reason the president has not released that report is because he is scared that all hell will break loose if the commission's finding becomes known and he does the right thing - to confirm the reasoned judgment of these wise commissioners.