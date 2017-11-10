A quiet word or two of mourning as a newspaper dies

So The Times - this Times, the one you're reading now - soon may not be a newspaper anymore, and that makes me terribly sad.

I like writing for a newspaper. I like knowing that the words I'm typing will be turned into something real, capable of being folded or smoothed or rolled up to assist in house-training a puppy. I like that you could spill your coffee on them and no harm done. I like that they exist in the world in a form that my dad would have recognised.

My dad read the newspaper every day. He would flick and fold and crease the pages and frown or hum or tut. He would start on the sports page and work forward and do the crosswords and shake his head at Fred Basset and demand, like every other sentient person who read Fred Basset: "Why's this supposed to be funny?"

He loved the newspaper. He loved poring over it for an hour before complaining: "There's nothing to read in this damn thing!" And he liked that he could read it and get the crime and politics and sport and opinions and everything else, get a varied slice of the world, and then be finished with news for the day.

He didn't have to keep checking in and catching up all day long, dismaying and infuriating himself with a non-stop drip of over-hyped updates lest he fall an hour behind everyone else in learning of some new atrocity.