Another missed opportunity to create a better life for all?

Thando is a child who is a kid president. He always has a smile on his face and will always be the first to offer help when it is needed."

"Lwazi is a soft-spoken, kind-hearted and extremely well-behaved pupil.He will never eat unless he is sure that everybody in the class has something to eat at break."

"Chris has gone out of his way to help staff and younger pupils. He has given up time with his friends to help out younger boys who desperately needed his support and guidance."

Thando Masina (Grade 4), Lwazi Bubu (Grade 5) and Chris Whitakker (Grade 7) are among dozens of South African children nominated by their teachers for a "Truper" award to recognise good deeds by children.

They are our future; they are the shining lights at the end of the very long and dark tunnel that South Africa is staggering through at the moment. In a few years' time Thando, Lwazi and Chris will be writing matric exams and planning their futures. This is why the Heher Commission's report on the feasibility of fee-free higher education finally released on Monday is so important. It will help decide their prospects in this country.