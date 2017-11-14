No airport boarding calls? It’s all up in the air now

It's not state capture or the president's next trick where he pits the Treasury against the aspirations of students and sits back and giggles.

It's not invertebrate politicians urging us to buy Jacques Pauw's book in a wretched attempt to prove that they were never a Zuma enabler. It's not the Springboks or Toetie. It's not even Idols. It's a very small thing. But for me, it's a big deal.

OR Tambo is phasing out boarding calls for domestic flights.

When I read the headline this weekend, I assumed it was a ploy to foil the resident highwaymen who now rob you the moment you leave the airport. A completely silent terminal, I thought, might give arriving passengers a chance to listen for danger and time their escape, running hard, bent low, for the safety of the hedges and fields beyond the airport.

Then again, I wondered, perhaps it was a way to ward off the social unrest that would erupt should they ever accidentally make an announcement for passengers boarding at the Oppenheimer's new private terminal.