Allow me to Zimsplain

Everyone loves Zimbabwe but everyone who loves Zimbabwe believes in some way on some secret level that it belongs to them, that others may know it better but no one else loves Zimbabwe in quite the way they do.

This week I wanted to talk about Zimbabwe but most of my good Zimbabwean friends are overseas or were busy. I have relatives who once lived outside Banket but they are not the kind of Zimbabweans I wanted to talk to. On Wednesdays as a regular event I have to take two long Uber rides, and the driver on the first ride was Tendai from Harare. Tendai was very excited.

As we drove I read him news updates and he put his head out of the window and laughed. Maybe this is a new beginning, he said.

I started expressing my concerns about a military coup, and how replacing Mugabe with Mnangagwa in the director's chair - if that's what was happening - would more likely change the energy than the direction, and he nodded politely but of course I was Zimsplaining.