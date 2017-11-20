Main actors in Zimbabwe's 'coup' are the problem, not the solution

It is tempting to jump for joy and ululate with the oppressed people of Zimbabwe. For decades they have been brutalised by the regime of Robert Mugabe. On Saturday, as millions of jubilant Zimbabweans flooded the streets of Harare and other centres, hugging soldiers and thanking them for finally acting, tears rushed to one's eyes.

As the images of the masses flooding into Harare were beamed across the world it was tempting to say that finally a new uhuru (freedom) had arrived in Zimbabwe.

It would be foolish to do so. Zimbabwe has been a country of false dawns and dashed hopes since Mugabe took power in 1980. Nearly four decades after it gained its freedom and inspired us here in South Africa to soldier on, it remains a country for and of old men. It is in the grip of these old men. It cannot shake them off.

That is why events of the past two weeks in Zimbabwe need to be viewed with caution and scepticism, but not a loss of hope. Freedom is coming to Zimbabwe, yes. But it will not be brought by the fired and soon-to-be-reinstated vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa. It will not be brought by General Constantino Chiwenga, the man who led the army in its actions last week.