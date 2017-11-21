For bad leaders, 'dignity' is never having to admit you are a sell-out

A few South Africans are calling for Mugabe to be treated with dignity. The EFF, on the other hand, want "dignity". At the weekend the party called for Mugabe to be given asylum in South Africa, presumably as a reward for his anticolonialist history, or else just to allow Julius Malema to go round and get back his box of mix-tapes.

The EFF's position upset a fair number of people but I would urge them to remain calm. Given the party's position on Mugabe, we can expect an announcement on Wednesday explaining why Mugabe is not welcome in South Africa, before Thursday's demand that he be given asylum at once, followed by Friday's press statement, rejecting the idea with contempt.

If the EFF is militating for "dignity" for Mugabe, however, the ANC is praying for it.

The pictures coming out of Harare of Zanu-PF cronies singing and dancing would have been unsettling to the Zupta cabal, a graphic reminder that even the most loyal henchgoons will abandon you in an Nkandla second the moment you're in real trouble.

Fortunately, however, our president can rest easy. He may not have a shred of dignity but he will get plenty of "dignity" when his turn comes. It's what we do and what we've always done. The apartheid prime ministers and presidents walked away with their fortunes and their "dignity" intact. So, too, will the current lot.

Still, spare a thought for the unknown SA National Defence Force officers going about their day, unaware that one day, late at night, they may be thrust a piece of paper and told to sit on it until the nice man has stopped talking, the Rubicon has been crossed, and the rubes have been conned all over again.