The real fools are those who allow despots free rein

Any fool can be president. This pearl of wisdom came from none other than our dearest "dial-a-quote", Julius Malema.

He told the BBC: "I think I can be a president . presidents are just individuals who go around and cut ribbons ...

"Any fool can be president. We have a stupid president. There's the most stupid president in America."

Take a moment to absorb this. The staggering thought of Malema as South African president aside, in today's news cycle it begs the question: Is Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe a fool? Or would that title belong to those who kept him in power even when human rights organisations were raising the alarm?